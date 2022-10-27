CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month.

Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a man armed with a handgun walked in through the front door.

“Immediately he has the gun pointed at me, he’s saying ‘give me all your money,'” Suh said. “I said ‘I can’t open this drawer, I need a key’ then he takes his gun and trying to rack it back and point it at me. But I see immediately he’s having problems doing this.”

After noticing the gun was jammed, Suh ran around the counter and a struggle over the firearm ensued.

“I just kept coming at him and once I grabbed it out of his hand, he took off running,” Suh said. “You just feel like shaky, sweaty palms. You feel the nerves and feel the enormity of what’s just happened here and what was at stake. It was a dangerous situation.”

Two weeks before that, two men pulled into his shop and tried to steal another car.

“They saw my guys seeing something was wrong, they also realized it was a tight space,” Suh said. “They wouldn’t be able to get out quickly, they ran back to their car and ran away.”

Police in the area recently issued an alert about a rash of commercial retail thefts.

On Monday from 4:06 a.m. through 4:48 a.m., the following incidents took place, according to CPD.

5500 block of North Milwaukee Ave.

5200 block of North Elston Ave.

4800 block of West Foster Ave.

6000 block of North Northwest Hwy.

4400 block of North Central Ave.

5600 block of West Irving Park Rd.

6500 block of West Irving Park Rd.

No one has been arrested in any of the incidents. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.