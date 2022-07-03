CHICAGO – A person is in custody following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago’s Loop in which several people were sprayed with pepper spray.

Police said officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Wabash around 1 a.m. Sunday when they say people running out of the Emerald Loop.

The group of people said they were having trouble breathing. Paramedics were called and the people were treated at the scene.

Police were able to get a description of the person responsible for the spaying of the mace and officers found that nearby. He was taken into custody.

It is unknown at this time what lead up to the incident.