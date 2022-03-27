CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Transit Authority worker faces two felony charges after allegedly shooting a man inside a Red Line station, police and the agency said.

The 53-year-old worker was charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested moments after the shooting early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as a 37-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back, abdomen and left leg, police said.

Police said two men were at the train station at 15 W. 95t St. around 2 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument and physical altercation. The victim had been disturbing customers in the train station, police said. He pushed the staffer to the ground and fled downstairs, but the CTA worker got up and fired shots, hitting the man, police said.

CTA said the worker was employed as a customer assistant and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” CTA said in a statement.

“Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm,” the agency added.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

The CTA is “pursuing termination” of the employee, the agency said.

Red Line trains were shut down from 87th Street to 95th/Dan Ryan as police investigated.