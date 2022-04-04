CHICAGO — A CTA train operator is expected to be OK after being shoved onto a Red Line track on the city’s North Side.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of W. Granville (Granville Station). According to police, the train operator heard a voice asking for help retrieving a cellphone that had fallen onto the tracks.

The operator obliged and police say that’s when the operator was pushed from behind, causing him to fall onto the tracks.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition due to feeling soreness.

Red Line train service has since resumed.

There is no one in custody. An investigation is ongoing.