CTA to expand use of security guards after rise in crime on Red, Blue lines

CHICAGO — CTA is expanding the use of security guards to try to deter crime on the Blue and Red lines but union leaders say the city has to do more.

CTA released surveillance pictures of three people wanted for taking a man’s phone and attacking him when he tried to get it back. It happened on a Red Line train Tuesday night at the Grand station.

The station has been the scene of several violent incidents just this week. Early Monday a 16-year-old boy, Vadarrion Knight, was shot and killed by a gunman waiting for him to come out of the station.

Hours later, shots were fired during a fight on the train platform, but no one was hurt.

On Friday, CTA announced it has deployed more unarmed security guards including teams traveling Red and Blue line trains during the day and overnight hours to address safety concerns — part of the larger strategy with Chicago police which provides law enforcement for CTA

“A lot of my members are afraid to come to work. You know they don’t know what’s going to happen on a daily basis,” Eric Dixon, ATU Local president, said.

Dixon is president of the union that represents rail operators. They have been protesting for more safety protections for workers. He says CTA needs its own police force.

“It’s amazing to me that other cities and we one of the largest transits systems in the country, and you look at other cities like Atlanta, like Toronto, like New York, like D.C. they have their own policing. And they deter people. We have to get back to some form of that,” Dixon said.

CTA officials say the guards will focus on enforcing the rules of conduct and the agency is also looking to expand partnerships with social service providers.