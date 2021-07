CHICAGO — A CTA Employee was stabbed at a train station in the Loop late Wednesday.

Chicago police said the employee was washing the platform on the 100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m. when he accidentally sprayed a woman.

The woman got upset and approached the employee and stabbed him in the neck.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.