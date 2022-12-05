CHICAGO — A former CTA employee has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 in retirement plan funds.

Ayanna Nesbett, a former clerk for the CTA retirement plan, created and was approved for several fake payment requests from many retirement plans including death benefits and pensions, according to the court.

The indictment states that over the course of two years, Nesbett made about 43 false payment requests totaling to about $356,935 in stolen funds.

Nesbett was charged with five counts of wire fraud and her arraignment is scheduled for Friday.