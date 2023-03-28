CHICAGO — A CTA employee has been charged in connection with the death of a man found beaten in a CTA stairwell early Saturday morning.

Police have charged 39-year-old Emmett Richardson with aggravated battery. Richardson was arrested Saturday afternoon and identified as the man who beat a 54-year-old man at the CTA LaSalle Blue Line station.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a stairwell landing around 4:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Congress Parkway.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richardson is due in court Tuesday.

No additional information has been released.