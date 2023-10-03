CHICAGO — A CTA bus supervisor was shot Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, the agency confirms to WGN News.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene at W. 47th St. and A. Archer Ave. in Archer Heights following reports of a shooting that prompted a heavy police presence.

According to police, the 55-year-old CTA employee was standing outside when someone from an unknown vehicle began firing shots toward the victim and others. A CCL holder who witnessed the shooting opened fire toward the fleeing car, police added.

Chicago Fire paramedics transported the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

WGN contacted CTA for additional information about the shooting. In response, a CTA spokesperson told WGN News, “According to preliminary information, there was a reported disturbance at the intersection of Archer & 47th following an earlier accident involving a CTA bus.”

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.