CTA bus driver assaulted in Loop, suspects at large

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver was assaulted in the Loop while inspecting his vehicle Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the bus driver, a 49-year-old man, stopped his bus when he heard a loud noise at approximately 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue to inspect his vehicle.

When looking at the vehicle, an unknown man and woman began to push and punch the driver multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The man sustained bruises to the body and face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.