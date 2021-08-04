CTA Blue Line pistol-whipping suspect sought by police

CHICAGO — Police need the public’s help identifying a man suspected of multiple assaults on the CTA Blue Line.

According to police, the most recent incident occurred Wednesday at 8:50 a.m. at the CTA Blue Line Western and a prior incident occurred on Monday just before 7 p.m. at the CTA Blue Line-Clinton Platform. Police said a man approached victims and struck them with a handgun he retrieved from his backpack in both instances.

Police described the male offender as 30-40 years of age, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans and black colored gym shoes.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.