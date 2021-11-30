Crooks snatch thousands of dollars in designer purses at Burberry Store on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Shoplifters have once again stormed a high-end retailer located on the Magnificient Mile.

This time it was the Burberry store in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue. According to police, four men hit the store around 4:15 Monday afternoon, stealing expensive purses worth thousands of dollars. Two people suffered minor injuries trying to stop the thieves.

Downtown visitors told WGN News they feel authorities should give such thefts the highest priority.

“We all work hard. I mean, it’s not fair that some people just decide upon themselves to get something for free. It’s not right,” one man said. “We all work hard and pay and they think they can do whatever they want.”

The Burberry thefts follow a rash of other crimes in recent days. Fourteen people hit the Louis Vitton store in Oak Brook earlier this month.

Detectives are also investigating four recent ‘smash-and-grab’ retail robberies downtown and on the Near Northwest Side, including the Canada Goose store located at 800 N. Michigan Ave., where coats range from $500 to $1,500.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown says the department is seeing an emerging pattern.

“We’ve seen across the country burglaries, break-ins, smash and grab’s. We have particularly focused on this type of crime here in Chicago, both prevention and enforcement,” Brown said.

Police sources tell WGN there have been several U-Haul trucks stolen in recent days, which coincided with break-ins at high-end city stores.