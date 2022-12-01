CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening.

Quentine Carradine, 49, was travelling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement that said:

“The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Quentine Carradine… Our thoughts are with the Carradine family, their friends and the entire New Sullivan and CPS community during this difficult time.”

Carradine was a special education teacher and basketball coach at New Sullivan.

Police are currently investigating the situation as a homicide.