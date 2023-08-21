CHICAGO — Two different CPS students were shot and killed this past weekend ahead of the new school year.

Rayjohn Harshaw, 14, was fatally shot near his home near 87th Street and Cregier Avenue and Monday would have been his first day of Freshman year at Hyde Park High School.

“Everywhere he went, he was just a sweetheart,” his legal guardian and aunt — Harshaw said.

Just hours before that incident, two teen girls were shot at a party in Galewood Park in North Austin Saturday afternoon. Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, was killed and was supposed to begin her senior year at Shurtz High School on the Northwest Side.

“She was an exceptional individual, and for her life to be taken like this, why?” Ashuntice’s grandmother Patty Ringo said.

Chicago police have no one in custody for either shooting. If any information is recovered on either incident, contact Chicago Police at Submit anonymous tip | CityProtect