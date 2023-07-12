CHICAGO – A Little Village high school security guard is charged with criminal sexual assault of a 15-year-old CPS student.

According to court records, 43-year-old Romell Campoverde met the victim at Farragut Career Academy High School when the teen was a freshman.

Police say the teen shared her Snapchat username with Campoverde during her sophomore year and the two began communicating, eventually agreeing to meet outside of school grounds.

On various occasions, officials say Campoverde took the teen to the mall, bought her shoes, gave her $40 for her hair, and even bought her alcohol.

Romell Campoverde

On June 25, officials say the pair made plans to meet again.

Campoverde took the student to McDonalds and bought alcohol, to which police say the teen became very intoxicated.

The pair drove around in Campoverde’s vehicle, and he kissed the teen. According to police, the 43-year-old began inappropriately touching the teen before taking her to an RV parked near Blue Island and 26th Street.

It was there where police say the man made sexual advances before assaulting the teen, even after police say she had asked him to stop.

During the incident, officials say two of the teen’s press-on nails came off.

Officials say the teen revealed what occurred to an afterschool employee the following day.

The victim was taken to the hospital for tests. Results are pending.

A search warrant was executed for Campoverde’s RV and two of the teen’s press-on nails were recovered, along with towels and a blanket with apparent blood stains.

In a letter sent to parents and families on July 7, school officials say Campoverde has been removed from the school pending an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

“Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential,” the school’s principal added.

Campoverde was issued a $100,000 bond and ordered not to contact the victim, her family, or anyone under 18. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.