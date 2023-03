A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed early Thursday morning in River North.

At around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of North LaSalle on the report of a stabbing.

Police believe a 34-year-old woman was arguing with another woman when she was stabbed by her.

She sustained wounds to the chest and side and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.