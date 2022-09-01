CHICAGO — A woman was caught in crossfire between two vehicles while on her West Side porch Thursday afternoon.

Just after around 2 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of South Francisco on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was on a porch when two unknown vehicles were driving by and shots were fired between them.

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest. She was transported in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.