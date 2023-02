CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to the head after someone she knew fired shots, according to police.

No one is in custody and detectives are still investigating the incident.