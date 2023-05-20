CHICAGO — A woman is in police custody after she allegedly shot a man while aboard a train on the CTA’s Red Line Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of South State Street around 8:04 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Initial investigation showed a 35-year-old man was riding a train and was involved in an argument with a 37-year-old woman. The woman then pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the man in the left arm and right hip.

Police said the woman fled from the platform and was later placed into police custody in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue.

It is unclear at this time what condition the male victim is currently in.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Area Three detectives continue to investigate the incident.