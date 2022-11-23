CHICAGO — A woman shot a man in the head, who was attempting to get in her car, early Wednesday morning on the South Side — according to Chicago police.

Just before 2:10 a.m., police said four male suspects exited a black sedan in the 1300 block of East 89th Street and one of them attempted to open another vehicle armed with a handgun.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman and valid concealed carry holder, fired a shot striking the man in the head. Police said she then fled from her vehicle on foot and was shot in the left arm.

The suspect was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and the woman was transported to Trinity in fair condition.

The three other suspects fled and are not in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.