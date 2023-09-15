CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was inside an Englewood residence Friday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 6800 block of South Winchester Avenue in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on reports of a person shot just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 45-year-old woman was inside a residence when she was struck by gunfire that came from outside. She was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. No further information has been provided at this time.

The investigation is on going.

