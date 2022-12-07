CHICAGO — A woman who had her gun taken from her was shot and later died Wednesday morning on the South Side.

Just before 3:20 a.m., police said a 22-year-old woman was inside a residence in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence when another woman entered the home.

After a verbal dispute, police said the 22-year-old, a valid CCL holder, had her gun taken from her. She was shot once in the chest and later died at the University of Chicago.

The other woman fled with the 22-year-old’s gun in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.