CHICAGO — A woman is dead after being dragged under a mini van in the parking lot of a church in Forest Glen Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was instructing a 61-year-old man on how to drive a Toyota Sienna mini van around 7:15 p.m. in the back of a church parking lot in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue, when the 61-year-old man hit the accelerator in reverse, instead of hitting the brake.

The 61-year-old woman was then dragged under the vehicle.

After police arrived on scene, the 61-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A second person, who was sitting in the back seat of the mini van with the door open, fell out of the vehicle and was also taken to St Francis Hospital, where they are listed in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed in the incident, but CPD did issue a citation for no driver’s license.

No other information is available at this time.