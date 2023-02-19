CHICAGO — An Albany Park woman has been charged with murder in the investigation of a 4-month-old’s death, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Norma Chagnama, 29, has been charged with one felony count of murder due to a strong probability of death due to injury.

Chagnama was arrested by CPD Saturday in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, after police said she was positively identified as the offender who — on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. — allegedly caused fatal injuries to a 4-month-old victim at the same address.

On Saturday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of a 4-month-old girl a homicide due to child abuse.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also told WGN that they have had prior contact with the family involved in this investigation and are also investigating the case themselves.

No other information is available at this time.