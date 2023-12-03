CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested and charged after Chicago police said she struck and killed a bicyclist in October in Lincoln Square.

Kali Rynerason, 30, was charged with aggravated DUI crash causing death, six traffic citations and one ordinance violation, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

Police said she struck and killed Donald Heggemann, 59, who was a studio manager and administrative assistant at Northeastern University.

He was riding his bike home from work when he was struck on Oct. 23 in the 5900 block of North Damen.