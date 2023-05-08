CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert on Monday after the department revealed 15 motor vehicle thefts or break-in attempts involving often-targeted Kia and Hyundai models over a nine-day span.

According to police, the targeted vehicles were parked on the streets, only for victims to return and find their cars missing. In some instances, the victims returned to their vehicles to find a

a window was broken and/or the steering column peeled during a failed attempt, police added.

Incident times and locations include:

800 block of W. 49th Place on April 29 between 12:10 a.m. – 6:15 p.m. (New City)

5100 block of S. Loomis on April 29 between 10 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. (New City)

4800 block of S. Racine Avenue on April 30 at 7 p.m. (New City)

5100 block of S. Loomis Blvd. on May 1 at 1:30 a.m. (New City)

5400 block of S. Racine Avenue on May 1 at midnight. (New City)

1700 block of W. Garfield Blvd. on May 2 at 11 a.m. (New City)

2700 block of S. Halsted on May 3 at 2: p.m. (Bridgeport)

2900 block of S. Emerald Avenue on May 4 at 12:01 a.m. (Bridgeport)

300 block of W. 35th Street on May 4 at 1:10 p.m. (Armour Square)

200 block of W. 24th Street on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. (Chinatown)

2900 block of S. Quinn Street on May 4 at 11:30 p.m. (Bridgeport)

5400 block of S. Justine on May 5 at 7 p.m. (New City)

300 block of W. 29th Place on May 5 at 8:30 p.m. (Armour Square)

1300 block of W. 51st Street on May 6 at 6:20 a.m. (New City)

3600 block of S. Winchester on May 6 at 11:45 a.m. (McKinley Park)

In March, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged Kia and Hyundai to take “comprehensive action” over car thefts in the Chicago area, adding that both automobile manufacturers failed to equip vehicle models with anti-theft immobilizers, which prevent the vehicle from operating without a key or key fob.

“I urge Kia and Hyundai to accelerate a software upgrade to ensure consumers’ vehicles are properly equipped to guard against theft. Additionally, these companies need to provide free alternate protective measures to owners with vehicles that cannot support the software upgrade,” Raoul said. “I stand committed to protecting consumers and our communities, and I urge these car companies to do their part to prevent these thefts.”

Police caution Kia and Hyundai owners to obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy office. At all 22 CPD police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle’s catalytic converter.

In 2022, the AG’s office said there were over 7,000 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Chicago.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Reporter Courtney Spinelli will have more on this story on the WGN Evening News beginning at 5 p.m.