CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert Tuesday, warning Jefferson Park residents of a string of burglaries involving work vans and trucks.

According to police, the unknown suspect breaks the driver or passenger side windows to enter the car’s rear. Once inside, the suspect makes off with tools and construction equipment.

CPD listed the following dates and incident times below:

5200 block of West Foster Ave. between midnight July 23 and 7 a.m. July 24

5300 block of North Natchez Ave. on July 24 at 2:30 a.m.

4900 block of North Neva Ave. between 8:30 p.m. July 25 and 8 a.m. July 26

4600 block of North Melvina Ave. between 9 p.m. July 25 and 6:30 a.m. July 26, 2023

6200 block of West Rosedale Ave. on July 26 at 4:45 a.m.

4500 block of North Laporte Ave. on July 26 at 4 p.m.

3800 block of North Olcott Ave. between 10 p.m. July 27 and 5:30 a.m. July 28

7500 block of West Irving Park Rd. between 9 p.m. July 27 and 8 a.m. July 28

5500 block of North Mango Ave. between 9 p.m. July 30 and 5 a.m. July 31

5800 block of North Merrimac Ave. on July 31 at 7:38 p.m.

Police did not describe the suspect.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.