CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about a series of carjackings and armed robberies on the city’s North and West sides.

The warning comes after two incidents in the West loop on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

Three other robberies occurred in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood on Wednesday morning within 10 minutes of each other.

In each case, the robbers demanded money and the victim’s car.

According to police, the thieves were last seen taking off in a dark gray Chrysler.

Incident locations and times:

4300 Block of North Western, on June 19, 2023, at 10:15 P.M.

3800 Block of North Western, on June 19, 2023, at 10:22 P.M.

1900 Block of West Irving Park Rd, on June 20, 2023, at 6:34 A.M.

4200 Block of North Wolcott, on June 20, 2023, at 6:39 A.M.

3800 Block of North Southport, on June 20, 2023, at 6:40 A.M.

200 Block of North Paulina, on June 22, 2023, at 6:30 A.M.

2000 Block of West Augusta, on 22 June, 2023, at 6:40 A.M.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

So far, no arrests have been made.