CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department responded to the North Side following reports of a USPS mail carrier had been shot Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

CPD reports that the USPS mail carrier was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

