CHICAGO — A Far South Side man now faces felony charges after, authorities say, he carried out a string of recent Northwest Side robberies while armed with a machete.

Andre Gonzalez | Chicago Police photo

Andre Gonzalez, 35, was charged with four counts of armed robbery in connection with three robberies that occurred in the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods, according to court records. He was arrested Monday evening, police records show.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown discussed the charges at a press conference Wednesday morning, a few hours before Gonzalez was scheduled to appear in bond court. View his entire briefing in the video above.

According to police, at least eight machete robberies occurred across the Northwest Side between May 27 and June 5.

Map of the 8 reported robberies in which the victims say a machete was used

Court records show Gonzalez either pleaded guilty or was found guilty by a judge in six other robberies on the Northwest Side in 2015 and 2016. He was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison in 2018, though he was given credit for 999 days he spent in the Cook County Jail awaiting trial.

Gonzalez has also pleaded guilty to armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, court records show. He was sentenced to probation in those cases.