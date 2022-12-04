CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday to let 9th District residents in the Bridgeport neighborhood know about a man who has tried to maliciously set property on fire in the area.

Police have evidence of the unknown man committing two arsons so far, once in the 3300 block of South Lithuania Avenue on Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. and another in the 2800 block of South Halsted Street around 10 p.m. the same day.

Police said they have seen the suspect on surveillance video and describe him as being a white or Hispanic man around 18-30 years old who was wearing a long black coat with fur trim around the hood and a ‘black pack.’

If you or someone you know has any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of this man, police encourage you to reach out to the CPD Bureau of Detectives – Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.

Anonymous tips can also be filed with CPD online at cpdtip.com.