CHICAGO — Two teen boys, 14 and 16, are dead after a shooting that happened in Garfield Park late Saturday afternoon, sources tell WGN.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue. When police arrived, they found two male victims — one being 14 years old, and the other being an unknown age.

Family members told WGN the second victim is 16 years old and the two boys are related.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times throughout the body, while the 16-year-old was shot in the head.

Police said both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were both initially listed in critical condition.

According to community activist Andrew Holmes — who said he has been in contact with the family — the two boys have both died from their injuries.

Police have no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.