CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Thursday to warn South Side residents about a string of incidents where thieves broke into contractors’ work vehicles earlier this week.

According to police, the work vehicle break-ins took place in the Douglas, Grand Boulevard and Kenwood neighborhoods from Tuesday through Thursday, and in each incident unknown offenders made entry into a parked contractor work vehicle and took property from within.

Times and Locations

4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:15 a.m.

4100 block of South State Street on Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

3500 block of South Prairie Avenue on Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:45 a.m.

4800 block of South Chicago Beach Drive on Oct. 12, 2023 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Those who have information that could help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents are encouraged to reach out to Area One Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.