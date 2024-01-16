CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are warning residents of two separate armed robberies over the weekend in the Douglas neighborhood that authorities believe are related.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two suspects allegedly entered apartment buildings in the Douglas neighborhood, knocked on victim’s doors, and once the victim’s opened the door, the suspects then displayed handguns and demanded the victim’s property.

The two incidents occurred at the following locations in the city’s Douglas neighborhood:

The suspects reportedly took the victim’s property and fled the apartment building.

One suspect has been described as an African-American man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect involved has been described as an African-American man, between 5-foot-5 and 6-feet tall, weighing between 150 and 200 pounds, wearing a black skull cap and a dark green jacket.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Police Department want to remind residents if you are confronted by an assailant to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and immediately report the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8384.