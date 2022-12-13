CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend.

Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of kidnapping.

Police said Parsons-Salas was arrested Monday in the 5200 block of West Montrose Avenue after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed three people, while critically wounding another, on Sunday outside a club in the 5500 block of West School Street.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police said the shooting started with a disturbance at a birthday party inside the club, which Parsons-Salas had been attending.

When patrons asked Parsons-Salas to leave, he went outside to a vehicle and retrieved a gun, then confronted the victims outside on the street, shooting and killing 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares, 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos and 50-year-old Ricky Vera, while also critically injuring Vera’s 25-year-old daughter, for who the birthday party was held.

Cook County court records show that, in 2014, Parsons-Vargas was charged in a 2009 double murder-home invasion in Albany Park.

Though he initially faced a host of charges —10 counts of murder, 4 counts of armed home invasion, 2 counts of armed robbery, 16 counts of burglary, and 2 counts of aggravated unlawful restraint — Parsons-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of home invasion, court records show. His co-defendant was sentenced to life in prison.

The judge in the case, Mauricio Araujo, sentenced Parsons-Salas to eight years in prison in September 2018, court records show. Records from the Illinois Department of Corrections say Parsons-Salas was released from custody last September. IDOC also designated him as an absconder.