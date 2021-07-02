CPD Supt. Brown to talk Fourth of July safety plan at City Council

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. David Brown is expected to address City Council Friday morning for a special meeting on violent crime.

The meeting comes after a violent start to the holiday weekend after 20 people were shot in the city, including an infant.

On Thursday, fewer killings were reported over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year even as the number of shootings and people shot increased, according to statistics released by police.

In preparation for the rest of the weekend, officers are switching to 12 hour shifts with no days off. CPD will deploy police officers to the lakefront and entertainment venues, but did not give specific numbers on just how many.

Brown has already laid out some measures the department will be taking.

“So I don’t have a crystal ball and I’ve learned not to predict what might happen in the future,” he said. “What I can say will happen, is that the Chicago Police Department will give its all. That they will be dedicated and they will take undue risks to protect you and your family.

This Fourth of July is expected to be much like it was in 2019 — with lots of tourists and residents out and about.

“When crime happens, which is likely late evening into the early morning, as early morning as 4 or 5 in the morning is when our schedules are being adjusted, because we are sworn to protect the people of Chicago. But we have also acknowledge 12 hour shifts and canceled days off are impacting our officers, we have implemented an officer wellness plan as a part of this deployment.”

Between Jan. 1 and Wednesday, there were 332 killings in the city — six fewer than in the first six months of 2020. Both numbers are much higher than the 246 recorded over the first half of 2019.