CPD Supt. Brown announces safety plan ahead of Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown laid out some measures the department will be taking to try to curb crime.

“So I don’t have a crystal ball and I’ve learned not to predict what might happen in the future,” Supt. Brown said. “What I can say will happen, is that the Chicago Police Department will give its all. That they will be dedicated and they will take undue risks to protect you and your family.”

This Fourth of July is expected to be much like it was in 2019 — with lots of tourists and residents out and about.

In advance, CPD has been has been tweaking strategies and staging practice run-throughs in response to expected violent crime.

Last week, more than 70 shootings took place, including six deadly ones during the press conference Thursday, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in East Chatham.

“When crime happens, which is likely late evening into the early morning, as early morning as 4 or 5 in the morning is when our schedules are being adjusted, because we are sworn to protect the people of Chicago. But we have also acknowledge 12 hour shifts and canceled days off are impacting our officers, we have implemented an officer wellness plan as a part of this deployment.”

Officers are switching to 12 hour shifts with no days off.

CPD will deploy police officers to the lakefront and entertainment venues, but did not give specific numbers. The announcement comes after the department reported fewer killings over the first six months of the year, but by only a two percent decrease.

Between Jan. 1 and Wednesday, there were 332 killings in the city — six fewer than in the first six months of 2020. Both numbers are much higher than the 246 recorded over the first half of 2019.