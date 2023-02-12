CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out three community alerts Sunday afternoon to notify residents in two Chicago neighborhoods of car thefts that happened in the area.

In the community alerts, police said a string of motor vehicle thefts happened in Englewood and South Shore, with at least 16 total thefts happening across the two neighborhoods from Jan. 23 to Feb. 10.

Englewood incident times and locations

7200 Block of South Harvard Avenue on Feb. 2, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

7200 Block of South Yale Avenue on Feb. 2, 2023, between 3:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

6000 Block of South Green Street between the dates of Feb. 3-4, 2023, between 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 p.m.

6200 Block of South Morgan Street between the dates of Feb. 3-4, 2023, between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

6000 Block of South Green Street on Feb. 4, 2023, at 8:39 a.m.

7100 Block of South Yale Avenue on Feb. 4, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.

7200 Block of South Yale Avenue between the dates of Feb. 8-9, 2023, between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

South Shore incident times and locations

7400 Block of South Kingston Avenue, on Jan. 23-24, 2023, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

2400 Block of East 75th Street, on Jan. 23-24, 2023, between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

2300 Block of East 73rd Street, on Jan. 26-27, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 7:36 a.m.

2500 Block of East 73rd Street, on Feb. 04-05, 2023, between 10:30 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.

2400 Block of East 72nd Street, on Feb. 06, 2023, at 09:00 p.m.

7300 Block of South Phillips Avenue, on Feb. 07, 2023, at 12:10 a.m.

7200 Block of South Yates Boulevard, on Feb. 07-08, 2023, between 10:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

7400 Block of South Colfax Avenue, on Feb. 09-10, 2023, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

7400 Block of South Coles Avenue, on Feb. 09-10, 2023, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

According to police, in each incident, the victims parked their vehicle and discovered it missing or damaged within the next 24 hours. in some cases, victims returned to their vehicle to find a broken window with the steering column peeled in an attempt to steal it.

CPD said Chicago residents have several options to help protect themselves from car theft and damage.

Residents can have a GPS tracking device installed on their vehicle, which the City of Chicago will reimburse you for. If that’s not enough, residents can also visit any of the 22 CPD police districts where they can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Additionally — if residents are also Kia or Hyundai vehicle owners — they can get an anti-steering theft lock by visiting their local CAPS office.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of any of these incidents, CPD encourages those with information to reach out to Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382, or to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.