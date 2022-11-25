CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out an alert Friday afternoon about a string of armed robberies and carjackings that happened in the areas of River West and Rogers Park.

Police said in each case, an unknown Black male(s) approach the victims in vehicles and demanded their property during the morning hours of the day. In some of the incidents, the offenders brandished handguns.

According to police, the offenders are described as 18-30 years old wearing black clothes, black ski masks, one wearing a blue skull cap, and they brandish weapons.

Incident times and locations:

• 800 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:30am

• 800 block of North Rockwell, Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:40am

• 800 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:45am

• 6400 block of North Hoyne, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:00am

• 6500 block of North Damen, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11am

• 6000 block of North Campbell, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:20am

• 6200 block of North Claremont, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:15am

CPD recommends installing quality video surveillance cameras and alarms if possible, and/or to call 911 if you or someone you know sees any suspicious vehicles or people in the area of these incidents.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in any of these incidents, you can contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.