CHICAGO — School safety became a renewed concern after the Uvalde shooting in Texas in May. At Wendell Phillips Academy in Bronzeville, a gunman opened fire just as school was being let out last fall.

The shooting happened on October 12, 2021 as a security guard opened up the east door, a young man with a gun opened fire.

The 45-year-old security guard and a 14-year-old student were both shot and seriously injured.

At the Weekly Chicago police briefing Monday, Chicago Police said that it staged its own active shooter drill last week with officers at Julian High School on the Far South Side to ensure that its safety of school in the event of a shooting.

“Communicating with the other agencies like the fire department in paramedics if they were to happen,” Chief Ernest Cato of CPD Bureau said. “And because we are better prepared, we can respond better and be better prepared.”