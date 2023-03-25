CHICAGO — Two groups of people were involved in a fight that led to shots being fired inside a South Side Walmart, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue around 6:42 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots being fired inside a business. After arriving, CPD’s investigation showed two groups of individuals were involved in a physical altercation where shots were fired inside the building.

According to CPD, the individuals involved then fled southbound on South Corliss Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.