CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert Friday, hoping for leads on the identity of a man who the department says sexually assaulted a woman inside a residence vestibule in Lincoln Park.

The alleged assault occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Sheffield Ave. on July 8.

SEE ALSO: Suburban elementary school employee accused of distributing child pornography

According to police, the sexual assault occurred after the suspect followed the victim entering the vestibule.

Police described the suspect as 5’9″-6′, with a thin build and weight ranging from 165-175 pounds. The suspect may also be 25-35 years of age with short, black, receding hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and multi-colored drawstring pants, police added.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Tipsters may also call police at (312) 744-8261