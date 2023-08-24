Chicago police on Thursday released video footage of an SUV linked to a July homicide in the city’s South Deering neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Chicago police on Thursday released video footage of an SUV linked to a July homicide in the city’s South Deering neighborhood.

The video shows a dark-colored SUV with a missing front plate and distinct rims in the 9700 block of S. Merrion Ave., around 7:10 p.m. on July 19.

The Chicago Police Department seeks help identifying the vehicle and the individual (s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8271 or arthur.carlson@chicagopolice.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at www.cpdtip.com.