CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help locating a robbery suspect who assaulted a CTA passenger.

The incident occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 on a CTA Green Line train located at 500 block of W. Lake.

According to police, the offender approached someone riding the train, kicked him in the head and took the passenger’s cell phone.

According to police, the offender approached a passenger on a CTA train, kicked him in the head and took the passenger’s cell phone. (Photo: CPD)



SEE ALSO | Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform ID’d attacker before she died: police

Police described the suspect as 30 to 45 years old, around 6-foot-3-inches, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He also has tear-drop tattoos under his left eye.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.