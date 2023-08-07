CPD is seeking to identify these suspects who they said are connected to a July 26 Riverdale homicide.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking to identify a group of individuals connected to a homicide that happened in the Riverdale neighborhood nearly two weeks ago.

Suspect vehicle connected to a Riverdale homicide, according to CPD.

Photo from gas station security camera footage of three individuals connected to a Riverdale homicide, according to CPD.

According to CPD, the homicide happened in the 8600 block of South State Street around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

In a video posted to CPD’s YouTube channel, the suspects can be seen pulling into a gas station, riding in a black Dodge Durango with black rims.

After driving closely by a silver vehicle, the Durango stops just before pulling back out of the gas station. The driver and two passengers then exit the Durango armed with guns, and open fire on the silver vehicle before jumping back into the Durango and driving away.

Police described one of the individuals as wearing a black hooded sweater, orange safety vest, black track pants with white stripes and black shoes. Another individual was described as wearing a dark hooded sweater, grey pants tears on both knees, and black shoes. A third individual was described as wearing a black hooded sweater with white lettering across the chest, light colored jeans, and black shoes.

If you or someone you know has any information about this incident, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Two violent crimes detective McNicholas at 312-747-8271.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to CPD at cpdtip.com.