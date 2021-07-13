CPD seeking to identify man accused of shooting 2 officers on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance footage Tuesday of the man accused of shooting two officers over Fourth of July weekend.

On July 5 at around 1:30 a.m., two officers were shot, one in the foot and the other in the upper thigh, in the 100 block of North Long Avenue in Austin. Supt. Brown said the officers were attempting to disperse a crowd setting off fireworks when they were hit.

The officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

