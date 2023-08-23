CHICAGO — Mass transit detectives with the Chicago Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to an armed attempted armed robbery that happened at the Garfield stop on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.

Suspects in attempted armed robbery at the Garfield stop on the CTA Red Line on Aug. 16, 2023.

Detectives said a group of Black males around the age of 18 approached a victim on the Garfield stop platform around 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 16. One of the three lifted his hooded sweat jacket, revealing the handle of a gun, and demanded his property.

If you or someone you know has any information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, the CPD Bureau of Detectives’ Mass Transit Section can be reached over the phone at 312-745-4706.