CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help making a breakthrough in a case where four people were shot and two men were killed back on Nov. 26 in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police are asking the public to share any photos and videos taken from where the incident happened.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown individual at a birthday party opened fire, hitting four people total, and two of them have been pronounced dead.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the West Pullman double homicide, you can reach out to Area Two Detective Foy at (312) 747-8271, or place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com