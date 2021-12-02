CPD seeking public’s help identifying suspect after 59-year-old man shot, killed in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO — Police are seeking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2600 block of West Catalpa on the report of a shooting. After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 59-year-old man, later identified as Rae Park, was shot and killed amid a robbery attempt as the victim sat in his car.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who was wearing a dark hoodie with a yellow logo, dark pants and white gym shows, approach the driver’s side door.

The 59-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in Evanston and later died from his injuries.

The vehicle wanted is a four-door light-colored sedan.

“I feel bad for his family how they’re going through and everything,” said Lincoln Square resident Tatiana Barona.

The incident was the third shooting in Lincoln Square since Friday. As a result of the increase in shootings, police said they have increased their presence in the area.

Anyone with information to the shootings can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.