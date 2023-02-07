CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Englewood.

According to police, around 6:05 p.m. Monday, a dark-colored 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX SUV struck and killed a pedestrian crossing the 5600 block of S. Racine Ave.

The SUV fled northbound on Racine Avenue from the scene, police added.

Lower passenger headlight damage on the vehicle may be visible.

On Tuesday, police released a blurred image of the suspect vehicle, likely captured from surveillance video, and stock photos of the SUV in question.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.